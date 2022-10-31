One of Iowa's top targets, Jarriett Buie, was finally able to make his official visit to campus this past weekend. For the 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Tampa Jesuit, it was a good opportunity to spend time with the Iowa coaching staff, especially head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland.

"I talked to the majority of the coaches, mainly Coach Ferentz and Coach Copeland, and our relationship is solid," said Buie.

"Talking with Coach Copeland, he was really just telling me what it takes to be a student-athlete at Iowa," Buie said. "I feel like he was mentoring me already, teaching me lessons."

"He's definitely more than just a coach."

Buie's host for the weekend was Hawkeye wide receiver Diante Vines. Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, the Tampa native felt even better about having Iowa among his favorites.

"I left things as Iowa still being in one of the top spots for my recruitment, if not higher," Buie said.

Along with Iowa, Buie has earned scholarship offers from Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Duke, Arkansas State, and Toledo, among others, during the recruiting process. If things go according to plan, the three-star prospect would like wrap up his recruitment in the near future.

"It will be soon," said Buie. "Probably after the regular season."

Tampa Jesuit is currently 6-3 on the season with one game remaining before the playoffs begin. On the year, Buie has 30 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns.