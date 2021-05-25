Jason Manson named to Iowa staff as director of player development

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa quarterback Jason Manson has been named Director of Player Development for the Iowa football program. The announcement was made Tuesday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

“I am happy to bring Jason Manson back to our program in this capacity,” said Ferentz. “Jason was a valued team member and leader during his Iowa career. His perspective and experience since graduation will be a great benefit to our players in his new role.”

The Director of Player Development serves as a guide for student-athletes as they transition from high school to college, supporting their academic and football successes while creating a positive and memorable college experience. Former Hawkeye Sam Brincks has been the interim director for the role over last 10 months.

“I appreciate the contributions Sam made for our program as the interim director,” said Ferentz. “I am thankful that he stepped right in and provided positive feedback and leadership for our current players.”

Manson has been involved in high school administration and coaching since the end of his Hawkeye playing career. He has held the position of assistant Dean of Students and head football coach at St. Thomas More School the last two years. In 2018-19 he served as student management assistant at Greater Hartford (Conn.) Academy of the Arts and head football coach at Capital Prep.

Manson, a native of Bloomfield, Conn., was the head football coach at Capital Preparatory Magnet School from 2014-18, while also serving as director of college and career readiness. He also served as a position coach at Central Connecticut State University from 2010-14, instructor and offensive coordinator at Milford Academy in 2008-09, wide receivers coach at Becker College in 2007 and Western Connecticut State.

As a player at Iowa, Manson lettered in 2005 and 2006, playing both quarterback and wide receiver. His career totals include completing 42-85 pass attempts for 442 yards and one touchdown. He had 22 career rushing attempts for 93 yards and three pass receptions for 22 yards. Manson led Iowa to a double-overtime win at Syracuse in 2006 in his only start at quarterback.

Manson earned his bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies in December, 2006. He was a member of the team Leadership Council for four years and was Iowa’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2006. Manson was a three-year member of the Iowa Student Athlete Advisory Committee (ISAAC) and was awarded the Student Leadership Award by the UI Athletics Department as a senior.

Manson and his wife, Tamika, have three children, Julian (13), Jace (9), and Jaxon (5).