Javon Foy walking on at Iowa
Moline wide receiver Javon Foy has made his college decision. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Foy has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Iowa following an official visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend.
"It was a great family atmosphere and I felt at home the second I arrived on campus," Foy told HawkeyeReport.com.
Foy chose the walk-on route at Iowa over scholarship offers at Quincy University and Southeast Missouri State.
"The opportunity to be a part of the great tradition and culture at Iowa was a huge part as well as the great coaches on the staff," said Foy.
COMMITTED 💛🖤.. pic.twitter.com/gUYXsecAt9— J5 (@JavonFoy2) January 28, 2019
See highlights from Foy's senior year at Moline in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte- 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)