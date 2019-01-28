Moline wide receiver Javon Foy has made his college decision. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Foy has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Iowa following an official visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend.

"It was a great family atmosphere and I felt at home the second I arrived on campus," Foy told HawkeyeReport.com.

Foy chose the walk-on route at Iowa over scholarship offers at Quincy University and Southeast Missouri State.

"The opportunity to be a part of the great tradition and culture at Iowa was a huge part as well as the great coaches on the staff," said Foy.