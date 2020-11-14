HawkeyeReport - Jaxon Rexroth walking on at Iowa

Jaxon Rexroth walking on at Iowa
Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Jaxon Rexroth has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Rexroth will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next season.
"My whole life I have gone to Iowa football games and always dreamed about being a Hawk," said Rexroth. "Their program is something special and I just wanted to be a part of it."
Rexroth, who could play safety or linebacker in college, chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over a scholarship offer at UNI.
"I’m excited for the opportunity," Rexroth said. "Right now, they see me coming in as an athlete and we will figure it out from there."
I’m excited and honored to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa as a preferred walk on! pic.twitter.com/sW4gVCeJWX— Jaxon Rexroth (@jaxon_rexroth) November 14, 2020
As a senior, Rexroth had 1,190 yards passing and 706 yards rushing, accounting for a total of 32 touchdowns, and finished with 39.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense for Cedar Rapids Xavier.
See highlights from Rexroth's senior year in the video below.