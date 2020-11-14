HawkeyeReport - Jaxon Rexroth walking on at Iowa

Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Jaxon Rexroth has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Rexroth will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next season.

"My whole life I have gone to Iowa football games and always dreamed about being a Hawk," said Rexroth. "Their program is something special and I just wanted to be a part of it."

Rexroth, who could play safety or linebacker in college, chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over a scholarship offer at UNI.

"I’m excited for the opportunity," Rexroth said. "Right now, they see me coming in as an athlete and we will figure it out from there."