HawkeyeReport - Jaxon Rexroth walking on at Iowa

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 14:02:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Jaxon Rexroth walking on at Iowa

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Jaxon Rexroth has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Rexroth will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next season.

"My whole life I have gone to Iowa football games and always dreamed about being a Hawk," said Rexroth. "Their program is something special and I just wanted to be a part of it."

Rexroth, who could play safety or linebacker in college, chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over a scholarship offer at UNI.

"I’m excited for the opportunity," Rexroth said. "Right now, they see me coming in as an athlete and we will figure it out from there."

As a senior, Rexroth had 1,190 yards passing and 706 yards rushing, accounting for a total of 32 touchdowns, and finished with 39.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense for Cedar Rapids Xavier.

See highlights from Rexroth's senior year in the video below.

