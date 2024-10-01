Over Thursday and Friday, I stopped at OABCIG High School in Ida Grove to get a look at 2026 four-star ATH Jaxx DeJean. The younger brother of former Iowa All-American defensive back Cooper DeJean, Jaxx is ranked the No. 56 prospect in the country.

We caught up with his head coach, spoke with Jaxx about his recruitment, discussed what visits are coming up for him and more.