HawkeyeReport - Pittman a special player and person

Saint Viator defensive tackle Jeremiah Pittman found a perfect fit with the grit being offered at the University of Iowa. We caught up with his coach, Dave Archibald, and talked to him about this future Hawkeye.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

ARCHIBALD: He is very strong and extremely quick for his size.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

ARCHIBALD: He has the ability to overpower people and beat people with his feet. Two weeks ago, he benched 225 23 times, which is already NFL combine realm there. Even with his size, he has been a sprinter on the track team and running the 55-meter dash and the 100-meter dash. He has a very impressive combination for someone his size.

Q: What has he been doing this fall with workouts?

ARCHIBALD: As a program, we lift four times a week. We have a very long off-season because of the winter-spring season that is scheduled to start February 15th. We have had practices during contact days, although they are non-contact practices. We were able to practice in July and this fall while lifting throughout. Our team has done a tremendous job. Jeremiah is a leader in our group as far as building our brotherhood and showing that dedication in the weight room.

Q: What separates him from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

ARCHIBALD: The physical abilities are really clear. Everyone sees those, but what makes Jeremiah extra special is the way he lives his life in general with a lot of conviction and courage. He is someone who is a great friend to those around him. He is a young man who is very confident but doesn’t come across to other people as being arrogant. He has strong priorities in his life.

Q: How do you plan to use him on the field this season?

ARCHIBALD: This is his fourth-year starting for us. He started at center as a freshman and we were a playoff qualifying team with four seniors starting around him on the offensive line. That is how special he is. He moved to left tackle on offense as a sophomore. This will be his third year starting on defense. He has been a staple for us on defense and can play the edge as well as play inside. He will maintain those roles. Most people have noticed that he finds ways into our backfield on offense as well. He has some touchdowns and some great runs.

Q: Where does he project out at the college level position wise?

ARCHIBALD: Defensive line but I think the spot is yet to be determined. It is something that’ll discern as they look at him and how he fits into their depth chart.

Q: Why did he pick the Hawkeyes in the end?

ARCHIBALD: Jeremiah is attracted more to grit than flashiness. The programs that rose to the top for him were programs that focused more on the old school, consistent, detailed football. It was also where he felt he connected with the staff the best. Iowa certainly for Jeremiah is a place he saw that is dedicated to football. It is also a place where he can grow as a person and a student to become the best football player he can be.