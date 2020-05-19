While Jeremiah Pittman was not able to visit the University of Iowa due the pandemic, he has done his homework and then some before arriving at his decision. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Pittman after he announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday night to talk in-depth about his choice and his future at Iowa.

Q: First, can you tell us a little bit about your decision and what led up to the commitment to Iowa today?

PITTMAN: Obviously with the pandemic going on we weren't able to get any visits in, so we gathered all the information we could from all the schools I was looking at, Iowa being one of them. I get along really well with Coach Bell and I like Coach Ferentz and their old-school approach to football. We got to talk to their whole staff and their academic team, and I've gotten nothing but positive feedback from all the people I know that have ties to Iowa. Although we didn't get to visit campus, with all of the information we had, we felt as a family that it was the right decision for me to go there.

Q: Making the call today, when did that happen and who did you talk with?

PITTMAN: That call happened about 2 PM this afternoon. I called Coach Bell and then I called Coach Ferentz as well and I texted Coach Wallace.

Q: What was their reaction?

PITTMAN: They were all excited. They were glad because they said they had pretty much shown me all that they could at this point. They were happy and can't wait for me to get down there.

Q: What all were they able to show you on the virtual visits?

PITTMAN: Well, I got to see a tour of the facilities and pictures of campus. Then I got to talk to all of the coaches, the head academic advisor and one of the students that had been involved with both of the majors I'm looking at.

Q: What are those majors you're interested in studying?

PITTMAN: I'm 80% business, 20% engineering.

Q: Which schools did your decision come down to?

PITTMAN: My top two were Northwestern and Iowa.

Q: What kind of tipped the scales towards Iowa?

PITTMAN: I couldn't say anything negative about any of my top schools really. They were all really good schools on the academic side and football side, but I just felt comfortable with Coach Bell and Coach Ferentz. I got along with the Northwestern coaches too, but it was just a feeling about Iowa.

Q: Talking with Coach Bell, how does he see you fitting into their defense when you get there?

PITTMAN: Coach Bell said he teaches all of his defensive linemen all of the positions just in case they need to switch around. With my size and athleticism, they see me playing the 3 and the 5 (technique). It just depends on how big I get and what happens when I get into the program and whatnot.

Q: Does that suit you well, playing both inside and outside?

PITTMAN: Yeah. I prefer to play the 5, but once I get there I'll play wherever they put me obviously. I can see myself playing 5 because I have the speed and athleticism to do so, but I can also play inside.

Q: What is your weight at right now as you finish your junior year?

PITTMAN: I'm about 260 or 265.

Q: Your recruiting really took off since January. What was it like for you as all the offers started finally rolling in?

PITTMAN: It was crazy. For two years, I didn't have any, but after they saw my film and I started getting offers, everybody was trying to get in contact with me. At first, I still couldn't believe it.

Q: Overall, what is the feeling like tonight after making your decision?

PITTMAN: It's definitely a relief. I don't have to focus on where I want to go now, so I can focus on everything else and the 2020 season. It's a relief and a joy obviously.

A three-star prospect, Pittman chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Boston College, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Toledo, Bowling Green, and Northern Illinois.

Overall, Pittman is commitment No. 15 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Keagan Johnson, Brody Brecht, Arland Bruce, David Davidkov, Beau Stephens, Max Llewellyn, Cooper DeJean, Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.

See highlights from Pittman's junior year at St. Viator High School in the video below.