Chicagoland defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman has seen his recruiting take off this winter with 10 new scholarship offers since January. One of the most recent programs to offer was the Iowa Hawkeyes, who reached out to the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Pittman on Tuesday to give him the news.

"I was ecstatic to get it and looking forward to getting to know the coaches better," said Pittman.

Pittman has not had a chance to visit Iowa City yet, but hopes to schedule something with the Hawkeyes once the NCAA dead period is over.

"I know it's historically a very good program," Pittman said. "I do not know much about the coaches personally, but I look forward to finding out more."

Overall, Pittman now holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota, Boston College, Texas Tech, Toledo, Northern Illinois, and Bowling Green, all of which have come in over the past two months.

"It was pretty unreal when they all started flowing in," said Pittman. "I'm happy to see my work pay off. Now that I have plenty of options, I need to start managing my time and figuring out what is most important to me."

See highlights from Pittman's junior year at Saint Viator High School in the video below.