When Iowa extended a preferred walk-on spot to him, it was probably only a matter of time before Waverly-Shell Rock defensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin was going to accept that opportunity. We caught up with the newest Hawkeye and talked to him about his decision.

Q: Why did you end up committing to Iowa?

CHAPLIN: I think Iowa is a very special place. There aren't many colleges or universities that have a culture like they do.‪

Q: How would you describe the special culture at Iowa and how it is different than other schools?

CHAPLIN: They are really invested in their players at all levels, and they are very good at doing things the right way.‪

Q: How important were the coaches in your decision?

CHAPLIN: They were very important. They're all extremely personable and welcoming.‪

Q: Which coaches have you spoke with the most and how are those relationships?

CHAPLIN: Most of my early communication was with Coach Polasek, and it more recently has been with Coach Bell. I've also been talking a lot with Scott Southmayd, and I've loved being in communication with those guys.

Q: When did you commit and what was the reaction from the staff?

CHAPLIN: I let some of the staff know on Saturday, and they were thrilled to have me on board.‪

Q: Did you do it during your visit for the Illinois game?

CHAPLIN: Yes.

‪Q: How was the trip overall for their win over Illinois?

CHAPLIN: It was a lot of fun. I really enjoy being there.‪

Q: When they ended up offering you the preferred walk-on opportunity, did you feel like Iowa was where you were going?

CHAPLIN: Yes.

‪Q: What was the process to coming to that final decision before you officially decided over the weekend?

CHAPLIN: There wasn't much of a process. I mostly knew that Iowa was where I wanted to be.‪

Q: Where do they project you out to play position wise?

CHAPLIN: D-line.‪

Q: Have they mentioned inside or outside defensive line at all?

CHAPLIN: No.

‪Q: Do you have a preference?

CHAPLIN: Not at all. I'm willing to play anywhere they need me to.

‪Q: What was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

CHAPLIN: It was overall pretty easy for me.

‪Q: What other colleges were you considering?

CHAPLIN: I didn't really have many other top choices.

‪Q: What are your plans to get ready for the college level?

CHAPLIN: To continue to gain weight and get stronger.

‪Q: Has Iowa talked about anything you should improve on?

CHAPLIN: Not exactly. Just that I need to keep gaining weight.