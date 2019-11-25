Jeremy Chaplin discusses his decision
When Iowa extended a preferred walk-on spot to him, it was probably only a matter of time before Waverly-Shell Rock defensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin was going to accept that opportunity. We caught up with the newest Hawkeye and talked to him about his decision.
Q: Why did you end up committing to Iowa?
CHAPLIN: I think Iowa is a very special place. There aren't many colleges or universities that have a culture like they do.
Q: How would you describe the special culture at Iowa and how it is different than other schools?
CHAPLIN: They are really invested in their players at all levels, and they are very good at doing things the right way.
Q: How important were the coaches in your decision?
CHAPLIN: They were very important. They're all extremely personable and welcoming.
Q: Which coaches have you spoke with the most and how are those relationships?
CHAPLIN: Most of my early communication was with Coach Polasek, and it more recently has been with Coach Bell. I've also been talking a lot with Scott Southmayd, and I've loved being in communication with those guys.
Q: When did you commit and what was the reaction from the staff?
CHAPLIN: I let some of the staff know on Saturday, and they were thrilled to have me on board.
Q: Did you do it during your visit for the Illinois game?
CHAPLIN: Yes.
Q: How was the trip overall for their win over Illinois?
CHAPLIN: It was a lot of fun. I really enjoy being there.
Q: When they ended up offering you the preferred walk-on opportunity, did you feel like Iowa was where you were going?
CHAPLIN: Yes.
Q: What was the process to coming to that final decision before you officially decided over the weekend?
CHAPLIN: There wasn't much of a process. I mostly knew that Iowa was where I wanted to be.
Q: Where do they project you out to play position wise?
CHAPLIN: D-line.
Q: Have they mentioned inside or outside defensive line at all?
CHAPLIN: No.
Q: Do you have a preference?
CHAPLIN: Not at all. I'm willing to play anywhere they need me to.
Q: What was the hardest part of the recruiting process?
CHAPLIN: It was overall pretty easy for me.
Q: What other colleges were you considering?
CHAPLIN: I didn't really have many other top choices.
Q: What are your plans to get ready for the college level?
CHAPLIN: To continue to gain weight and get stronger.
Q: Has Iowa talked about anything you should improve on?
CHAPLIN: Not exactly. Just that I need to keep gaining weight.
I’m happy to announce that I have decided to continue my football and academic career at the University of Iowa! I’d like to thank the Hawkeye Football staff for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to be a part of the program! Go Hawks!🐥 #swarm20 pic.twitter.com/3tiHA8ClOP— Jeremy Chaplin (@jchappy00) November 25, 2019
As a senior, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Chaplin was a two-way starter for Waverly-Shell Rock, finishing the season with 46 tackles and 8.5 TFL on defense.
See highlights from his senior season in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2020 walk-ons:
Jeremy Chaplin - 6-foot-2, 245-pound DT from Waverly, IA
Jack Johnson - 6-foot-0, 180-pound WR from West Des Moines, IA
Isaiah Wagner - 6-foot-4, 212-pound WR from Pleasant Hill, IA
Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA