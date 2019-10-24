Waverly-Shell Rock offensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin has talked to the Iowa coaches about potentially walking-on and it is an opportunity that he would take a serious look at.

“I think it would be awesome to be a part of their program at any level.”

Chaplin got a taste of what Hawkeye football is all about when he visited for their game against Penn State.

“I had a great time," said Chaplin. "It was lots of fun. We signed in and ate in the Hansen Football Performance Center. Then we viewed a couple presentations about academics, including one by the UI President. Then we escorted into the stadium and onto the field for warm-ups.”

Like a number of other recruits, one pregame moment stood out to Chaplin the most overall.

“I really enjoyed being on the field for The Swarm.”

Chaplin was able to continue building his relationship with two of the Iowa coaches.

“I talked with Coach Bell and Coach Polasek, and mostly it was just checking in," Chaplin said. "I thought it was really cool that they took time on game day to talk to recruits.”

The Iowa coaches have told Chaplin that they like what they see with him as a recruit.

“They really like the way I do things on the field, as well as my academics.”

Chaplin has a lot of respect for the Hawkeye program as a whole.

“I like the values of their program, and how they are looking for players that are not only good players but also good people and students.”

A number of other programs are also keeping an eye on Chaplin and his progress.

“UNI has shown some interest, as well as a lot of American Rivers Conference schools.”

Chaplin is getting a better feel for other schools on the visit trail.

“I visited UNI this past Saturday and am planning on returning to Iowa for another game.”

If Chaplin were able to land a walk-on opportunity with Iowa, he mentioned turning it down would be a challenge.

“I would think so, yes.”

Watching previous walk-ons excel with the team is something that is appealing to Chaplin.

“I think it's cool that they get an opportunity that they then take advantage of and eventually be scholarship guys.”