Cornerback Jermari Harris is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Illinois native announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes today after making an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

"It was really the coaching staff," Harris told HawkeyeReport.com. "The coaches made me feel like one of their own players instead of a recruit. When I took my visits, I was able to get familiar with the coaches, the players, and the college, and it felt like home."

"I love Iowa City and how much of a college town it is," he continued. "There’s 100,000 people and it’s 100,000 Iowa fans. The fan base is incredible."

"Also, at the defensive back position, Coach Parker has put so many players in the NFL, and he’s a three-time All-Big Ten safety himself, so obviously he knows what he’s doing," said Harris. "If I trust in his process, he’ll get me to where I want to go."

Before Iowa offered this past week, Harris was looking at scholarship opportunities at Northern Illinois, Ball State, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, and South Dakota State, but the chance to play in the Big Ten was one that he was waiting for.

"I just feel blessed," Harris said. "When Iowa first called with the offer, I was speechless honestly. Just knowing that I have a Power 5 offer in the Big Ten was exciting. Only 2.7% of high school players go on to play Division I football and even a smaller amount play in a Power 5 conference, so it's a blessing."

Overall, Harris is commitment No. 21 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2019.