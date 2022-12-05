Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs is expected to enter the transfer portal HawkeyeReport.com confirmed on Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Ohio native, who missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, will be playing elsewhere in 2023.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, Jacobs redshirted his first year on campus but since then has been a mainstay at outside linebacker for the Hawkeyes until an arm injury ended his junior campaign early this past September.

Jacobs has two years of eligiblity remaining, which includes his extra COVID year.

Overall, Jacobs is the seventh Hawkeye to enter the transfer portal this month, joining Alex Padilla, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce, Josh Volk, Gavin Williams, and Reggie Bracy.