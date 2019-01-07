After playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl this past weekend, Jestin Jacobs is getting ready to make the move to college. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Ohio native arrives in Iowa City later this week as he prepares to enroll early at Iowa and start working with the team this semester. We caught up with Jacobs, who had a team-high four tackles on Saturday, to discuss his all-star experience, the upcoming move to Iowa, and much more.

Q: What was the overall experience like for you down in San Antonio last week? What were the biggest highlights?

JACOBS: The experience was a once in a lifetime thing. I enjoyed every moment. The biggest highlights for me were getting all the gear and competing against the best.

Q: How did you think you played in practice throughout the week and then the game itself on Saturday?

JACOBS: I think I played well throughout the week. I had a couple deflections that should’ve been picks, so I’ve got to get my hands right. For the game, I felt I played pretty good. There wasn’t a lot of running so it was hard for the linebackers to stand out, but I was solid in coverage. I tried to bait the QBs a little, but I wasn’t targeted.

Q: What other players, either teammates or the opposition, impressed you the most during the week?

JACOBS: I was impressed with Graham Mertz and Wandale Robinson throughout the week. I’m excited to compete against both for the next few years.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City and what’s the feeling like right now as that day gets closer?

JACOBS: I leave for Iowa on Wednesday and I’m beyond excited. I’ve worked my whole life to be able to play college football and now it’s my chance. I’m looking forward to giving my all in every workout and getting in the playbook to give me a good chance of playing my freshman year. That is my goal, to start.

Q: What have you heard as of late from the coaches as far as which linebacker position you will be starting out at and what the opportunity is like there?

JACOBS: The coaches have told me numerous times that I will be able to contribute and play my freshman year. It is up to me to get the playbook down and perform to earn the spot. They want me to start off in the middle, so enrolling early will help me get bigger so I will be physically prepared for Big Ten football.

During the recruiting process, Jacobs earned scholarship offers from Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Purdue, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Rutgers, Indiana, and Vanderbilt in addition to Iowa.

See highlights from his senior year at Northmont High School in the video below.