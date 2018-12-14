After making a pair of visits to Ohio State over the past few weeks, linebacker Jestin Jacobs has decided to stick with his original commitment to Iowa. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Ohio native announced his final decision this morning one day after his in-home visit with Kirk Ferentz, Phil Parker, and Seth Wallace.

"I saw myself being a Hawkeye for a long time," Jacobs told HawkeyeReport.com. "Iowa is a great place with even better people. I can’t wait to get there and get to work."

A U.S. Army All-American, Jacobs added a scholarship offer from Ohio State on November 5 after a standout senior season at Northmont High School in Clayton, OH. He visited the Buckeyes for their game against Michigan on November 24 and then made an official visit to Columbus on December 7.

In addition to Iowa and Ohio State, Jacobs had offers from Northwestern, Michigan State, Purdue, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Rutgers, Indiana, and Vanderbilt, among others.

Jacobs will be signing his National Letter of Intent with Iowa at his school on December 19. In early January, he will be playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and then will be an early enrollee for the Hawkeyes, starting classes at the University of Iowa next month.