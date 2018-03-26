Many times during the draft process, NFL teams are looking as much for flaws and reasons not to draft a player than they are reasons to draft a prospect. One of those flaws that can jump into the discussion is a 40 time at the NFL Combine.



When Josey Jewell ran a 4.8 at the combine, it might have hurt his draft stock. But, on Monday, the All American linebacker helped himself quite a bit by running a 4.6 in the 40 yard dash.



Jewell discusses his run on Monday in front of scouts, what the NFL draft process has been like for him. He also talks about Dillon Doyle taking over the #43 and how his old number will be in good hands in the future.

