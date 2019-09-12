Dubuque Senior offensive tackle Jim Bonifas used his 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame to catch the eyes of the Iowa football coaches during the summer months.

“Camp went great," said Bonifas. "I competed against some great talent and went toe to toe with a lot of guys. As for the coaches, they really liked the athleticism I had for my size and wanted to get to know me more as a player.”

Bonifas was back in Iowa City on Saturday to see the team in-action against Rutgers.

“It was a really great experience getting to see the facilities and where the athletes prepare for game day," Bonifas said. "I also got to know some of the people around the program.”

There was one portion of the visit that stood out most overall to Bonifas.

“I would have to say it would be watching the swarm and seeing the energy the crowd had.”

Bonifas came away with high praise about the support of those in the stands.

“It just seemed as though the students and crowd are really invested in the team and care about the players coming out on top every game.”

The trip also allowed Bonifas to spend more time with the Hawkeye staff.

“I spoke with Coach Polasek and Mr. Barnes and they seemed interested to get to know me better as a person and a player.”

Bonifas likes what he has seen with Iowa football.

“I feel it’s a program built on hard work, discipline, and tradition that knows their identity and is improving every year.”

Two other schools are also in the picture for Bonifas and each is hoping to get him on campus at some point this fall.

“Yeah, I got an invite to the Cy-Hawk game this weekend and just sent my RSVP in for that," he said. "Other than that, Louisville sent me a game invite but I haven’t gotten back to them yet.”

Bonifas did not name a college that he followed when he was younger.

“Honestly no," said Bonifas. "I just enjoyed watching all of the best and most competitive games on Saturdays growing up.”

The high school season remains on the mind of Bonifas and he is pleased with the direction of his squad.

“It’s been going really well," Bonifas said. "We dropped our first game in a close battle and just won our game on Friday at home. The team is young, but we’re full of playmakers who are catching on very fast.”