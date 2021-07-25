JJ Kohl visits Hawkeye Tailgater

Class of 2023 in-state quarterback JJ Kohl was able to make his third visit of the summer to Iowa City on Sunday with a trip to the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Ankeny native, it was another opportunity to spend time around the Iowa coaching staff and learn more about the program.

"It was great in Iowa City today," said Kohl. "I was fortunate to talk with Coach Brian and Kirk Ferentz. To top off the day, I was able to watch some game film with Spencer Petras and pick his brain on his progressions, reads, checks and looks."

Kohl, who earned an offer from the Hawkeyes at their camp last month, took us through his day in Iowa City.

"To start off the day, we were given a brunch and I got to sit down with some of the coaches and catch up with them on how things were going," Kohl said. "After that, I met with Brian Ferentz for a good 45 minutes and after meeting with Brian, I met with Kirk Ferentz for probably 20 minutes."

"After meeting with both Ferentz’s, we did a photo shoot. After the photo shoot, then we talked about the NIL and how it’s going to affect college athletes. Then some of the players answered questions for the recruits for a good 35 minutes."

"After that I was fortunate enough to get some time with Petras and pick his brain a little bit. After a good 45 minutes with Petras, they got all the recruits together and closed it out."

Leaving Iowa on Sunday, Kohl feels comfortable with the Hawkeyes and their recruiting approach.

"I think Iowa is a great program with a great coaching staff," said Kohl.

Currently, Kohl holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Florida State, and has a couple more visits scheduled for later this week.

"I’m going to ISU on Tuesday, Missouri on July 31st, and Wisconsin also reached out about trying to get me to come up to Madison before the end of July," Kohl said.