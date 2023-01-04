Iowa lost one defensive lineman for 2023 yesterday with Lukas Van Ness ' decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but they retained the services of another defensive lineman for next season today. Joe Evans announced that he would be returning to Iowa for a sixth season in 2023.

Evans arrived at Iowa as a walk-on from Ames in 2018. He redshirted in that 2018, but saw the field in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Evans was impactful as a redshirt freshman substitute in 2019, recording four sacks among his seven total tackles. He saw action in seven of eight games in 2020, notching seven tackles, including one sack, and four pressures. He played in all 14 games in 2021, finishing with 34 tackles and seven sacks. He also recorded six QB hurries, forced a fumble, and blocked a kick. In 2022, Evans started all 13 games and recorded a career-best 41 tackles, as well as 6.5 sacks. He also had four QB hurries, two forced fumbles, a safety, and scored Iowa's only touchdown (on a fumble return) in the loss to Ohio State.