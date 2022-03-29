Joe Toussaint transferring

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Junior point guard Joe Toussaint has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to pursue an expanded role at another institution. I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships that I have made during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”

“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He brought great effort and character to our program. He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

Toussaint led the team in assists (3.2) and steals (1.4) per game (3.2) and averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 36 games this past season. In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Toussaint played in 98 games, including 41 starts, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.