John Nestor commits to Iowa

Chicago Marist defensive back John Nestor is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Nestor announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday night after one last round of college visits, which included stops at Iowa and Iowa State this past weekend.

A three-star prospect, Nestor chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan.

"What stood out to me was the amount of All-American DBs they have had in the past," Nestor said after one of his previous Iowa visits. "They are also very consistent with their coaching staff. I would say 90% of the staff are Iowa guys so they know the culture and way Iowa does things so that’s also pretty cool."

Overall, Nestor is the seventh commitment for Iowa, joining quarterback Marco Lainez, wide receiver Alex Mota, defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, defensive end Chase Brackney, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, and linebacker Ben Kueter in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.