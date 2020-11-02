Kansas City tight end Johnny Pascuzzi was able to visit Iowa City this past weekend as he continues to learn more about the Hawkeyes, who have offered a preferred walk-on opportunity.

With it still being an NCAA dead period for recruiting, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Pascuzzi just looked around campus on his own Saturday without seeing the Iowa coaching staff.

"It went great," said Pascuzzi. "We drove by the stadium and facilities, but unfortunately we couldn’t go in. We looked at some of the dorms. Then we went over the river to the other side of campus and walked around and watched the game at The Airliner."

Watching the Hawkeyes play against Northwestern on TV Saturday, Pascuzzi liked what he saw from Iowa's tight ends despite the 21-20 loss.

"I think I would fit in great," Pascuzzi said. "I love to block and it seemed like Sam LaPorta was running a lot of outs, slants, and hitches, which are our main tight end routes at Rockhurst."

This week, Pascuzzi will be doing a virtual visit with the Iowa coaches to follow up on what he saw in person Saturday. Then he said he would like to start narrowing things down and make a decision as he considers preferred walk-on opportunities at Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, and Kansas.