Johnny Plewa walking on at Iowa
Fullback Johnny Plewa is going to follow in his brother’s footsteps. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Wisconsin native has decided to walk on at the University of Iowa, where his older brother Macon played from 2011-2015, and continue the family tradition at fullback for the Hawkeyes.
“I feel amazing about my opportunity at Iowa,” said Plewa. “I grew up watching my brother play there and it has always felt like home, so it’s like a dream come true.”
Plewa, a senior at Franklin High School, also considered walk-on opportunities at Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota State, but a visit from the Iowa coaching staff this winter sealed the deal for the Hawkeyes.
“When I got visited by Iowa at my high school, I felt like I was really wanted there,” Plewa said. “Coach Ferentz and his staff are the best coaches in the nation with a distinguished track record in developing players to reach their full potential. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work.”
Committed✔️ #Gohawks #Swarm19 @BlairRIVALS @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/V6Olz7NjVL— Johnny Plewa (@johnny_plewa54) March 27, 2019
See highlights from Plewa's senior year at Franklin in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Johnny Plewa - 6-foot-2, 235-pound FB from Franklin, WI (Franklin)
Alec Kritta - 6-foot-1, 183-pound WR from St. Charles, IL (St. Charles North)
Jackson Ritter - 6-foot-4, 190-pound WR from Frankford, IL (Lincoln-Way East)
Thomas Hartlieb - 5-foot-10, 185-pound DB from Madison, WI (Edgewood)
Nolan Donald - 5-foot-9, 187-pound RB from Morton, IL (Morton)
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)