Fullback Johnny Plewa is going to follow in his brother’s footsteps. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Wisconsin native has decided to walk on at the University of Iowa, where his older brother Macon played from 2011-2015, and continue the family tradition at fullback for the Hawkeyes.

“I feel amazing about my opportunity at Iowa,” said Plewa. “I grew up watching my brother play there and it has always felt like home, so it’s like a dream come true.”

Plewa, a senior at Franklin High School, also considered walk-on opportunities at Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota State, but a visit from the Iowa coaching staff this winter sealed the deal for the Hawkeyes.

“When I got visited by Iowa at my high school, I felt like I was really wanted there,” Plewa said. “Coach Ferentz and his staff are the best coaches in the nation with a distinguished track record in developing players to reach their full potential. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work.”