Johnson continues to make big plays

If it's an Iowa football game, it means that Keagan Johnson is making big plays for the Hawkeyes. The flashy freshman wide receiver finished his day with just two receptionsn for 34 yards, but one of those catches will go on the highlight reel as he fought out of two tackles and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.



Following the game, Johnson spoke to the media about that play and what was going on in his mind as it took place, the chemistry he has with quarterback Alex Padilla that started to develop since January, and the overall play of the offense.

