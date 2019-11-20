West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Jack Johnson kept a close eye on the University of Iowa and that helped him recently accept an opportunity to walk on with the Hawkeyes.

“I have always dreamed of playing for Iowa. I love the program and the coaches," said Johnson. "It was the best fit for me.”

Johnson was considering colleges at a wide range of levels.

“Northwestern, Valpo, Southern Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota State.”

The coaches weighed heavily on Johnson when he was narrowing down the recruiting process.

“They were a big factor into my decision," Johnson said. "I really loved the staff.”

Johnson is thrilled knowing that he will be able to suit up next fall at Kinnick.

“It feels very good knowing that all my hard work has paid off," he said. "It's a blessing from God.”

The track record of preferred walk-ons with the Hawkeyes is something that Johnson considered as well.

“It was huge knowing the history and success of preferred walk-ons that have come to Iowa.”

Johnson has grown the relationship between himself and other future Hawkeyes.

“I have started to talk to them more since I committed, and they were very welcoming," said Johnson. "I can't wait to play with them next year.”

The recruiting class in 2020 is one that Johnson is proud to be a part of.

“I feel like this class is a very talented class and it will be a very productive class for years to come," Johnson said. "I think this is class has a chance to be very, very special.”

Johnson likes what he has seen so far with the University of Iowa this fall.

“I feel like they have a good season so far," he said. "They have had chances to win in all of their games they have lost, which shows that they are very good.”