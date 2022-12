Kaleb Johnson is a huge fan of Derrick Henry. He's been his favorite running back since he was in college at Alabama, so the opportunity to play in the same stadium that Henry does on Saturday in the Music City Bowl is a special one for the freshman running back.



Johnson talks about the about his fandom of Henry and when it started, why he is never considering a trip to the transfer portal and how happy he is at Iowa, and what bowl prep has been like for him.