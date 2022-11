Kaleb Johnson is a soft spoken player off the field. But, on the field he runs with power and strength. That served him well on Saturday afternoon as the true freshman running back hammered the Purdue defense over and over again to the tune of 200 yards on 22 carries.



Johnson met with the media after the game and said that this was the best moment of his life, having rushed for a career high against the Boilermakers. He talks about what that was like and seeing only green in front of him on his 75 yard touchdown run.