Johnson happy after home state victory

It was two years to the day that Keagan Johnson played in a high school state title game at Memorial Stadium. This time he was entering as the enemy wearing an Iowa uniform and with friends and family in the stands, Johnson and the Hawkeyes emerged with a victory.

Following the win, Johnson talks about the emotions of today for him returning to his home state and getting and win, the friends and family he had with him today cheering him on, the play of Spencer Petras in the second half to lead the Iowa offense to the victory and much more.

