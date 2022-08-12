Johnson hoping to be ready for week one

First there was a medical issue that kept Keagan Johnson from playing in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky. Then there was a nagging issue that continues on from the spring to the start of fall camp that has kept the talented sophomore out of practice.



While it would be easy to get frustrated, Johnson remains positive and hopeful that he will be back on the field shortly catching passes, hopefully in the opening game in three weeks. He declined to detail the specifics of his issue, but he remains confident that he will be out there in uniform against South Dakota State.

