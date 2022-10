Kaleb Johnson hasn't been back to his home state of Ohio since he arrived in Iowa City in early June. The freshman running back will get his chance to go back home this weekend when Iowa travels to Columbus to face the Buckeyes.



Johnson talks about the smack talk that some of the Ohio State players have engaged in with him in the past week leading up to the game, how many tickets he needs for this game, and why he loves to run counters in Iowa's offense.