Kaleb Johnson understands the process. He knew once he arrived in Iowa City that he would have to lean on and learn from Gavin and LeShon Williams and try to soak in as much knowledge as possible. The freshman running back has done just that since coming to Iowa and now it's paying off. With Gavin Williams sidelined with a minor injury, more carries have come Johnson's way and he's making a pretty strong impression in Iowa' s fall camp.