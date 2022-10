Kaleb Johnson isn't going to be concerned about the struggles of the Iowa offense. The freshman running back is simply going out on the field, run as hard as he can, and try to continue to get better each and every week. This week he led the Hawkeyes with 11 carries and had 28 total yards, which was the second most on the team. He also had a good game returning kicks for 118 yards.



Following the game, he met with the media to discuss his performance on the ground, not pointing fingers, and his success in the kickoff return game today.