Johnson ready to face home state school

The minute that Keagan Johnson committed to play football at Iowa, he knew this day was going to come. The son of a former Nebraska player, who grew up going to games in Lincoln and lives in the Omaha area, knew that he would now have to go back to his home state and face the Huskers.



The freshman wide receiver will do that on Friday afternoon and play at Memorial Stadium for the second time in his football career. He talks about how he has handled this week and kept his focus and what it will mean for his family, particularly his father, as a former player.

