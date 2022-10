As the season has progress, Kaleb Johnson's role in the Iowa offense has continued to grow. At this point he seems to be the lead back for the Iowa ground game. On Saturday, Johnson rushed a team high 14 times for 88 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.



Following the win, the strong running freshman back spoke to the media about his success on the ground and the new and improved look of the Hawkeye offensive line against the Wildcats.