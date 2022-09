Iowa's offense was looking for a spark and in the first quarter, Kaleb Johnson delivered it. On his first carry from scrimmage, Johnson busted off a 40 yard touchdown run to give Iowa a 7-0 lead. He followed that up in the fourth quarter with a blazing 55 yard dash into the end zone to seal Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada.



Following the victory, Johnson spoke to the media about his two touchdown runs and the impact that had on the Iowa offense.