Jones and Moss considering return
While both Charlie Jones and Riley Moss will be going through their senior day ceremonies thanks to the NCAA granting every student-athlete and extra year due to Covid-19 they could return for another year in an Iowa uniform. Jones and Moss are considering that opportunity, but they haven't made any decisions.
They discuss what they are looking at with regard to their decisions and if they have a timeline as to when they will make their choice of leaving or staying for another year.