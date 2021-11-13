Jones big plays spark Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes saw some things on tape this week that led them to believe that they could make some big plays down the field. They did exactly that with a pair of passes to Charlie Jones, including one for 72 yards and a touchdown.



Following the game, Jones goes into detail about the two passes and the connection he has with quarterback Alex Padilla. He also talks to the media about coming to Iowa for games and moments like this one and betting on himself that he could make an impact here.

