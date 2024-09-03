Logan Jones spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

IOWA CITY -- Iowa's second-half explosion for 40 points against Illinois State was a shock to the system for anyone who has followed along with the Hawkeyes' offensive struggles over the past several seasons. A 34-0 route over the final 30 minutes separated the Hawkeyes from the Redbirds and exorcised a few of those demons from yesteryear. Starting center Logan Jones and right tackle Gennings Dunker were at the forefront of the major offensive output it on Saturday, and they saw what ignited it in the second half. "It was our tempo coming out," Jones said "We came out a lot faster -- we broke the huddle and got into the snap cadence a lot faster which got us down the field."

The change in speed made things more difficult for the Redbirds to adjust. "It didn't give them time," Jones said. "We were wearing them out, and that's our goal, too. They're having to run after the ball play after play. So, if we can do all these things -- get off the ball quick and get to the line quick -- that definitely makes things hard on them." A lot of that change in tempo starts with Jones, who, as the team's center, begins every play with a snap. "I have to get down to the ball, then I have to make the call quick," he said. "It can definitely be hard sometimes, but if you just go and get off the ball, it'll end up right somehow. That's definitely the biggest thing." Dunker said he got a bit of a feel for the tempo changing things in the second half as well, but he recognized a different facet of the game that Illinois State struggled with. "I think the main thing was that they were having a hard time reading our formations," he said, adding that there wasn't anything fancy going on with the offense for the most part. "At the end of the day, it's still blocking people." Dunker could feel the momentum build for the offense in the second half, thanks to both factors. "It's definitely nice to see," he said. "We go against a great defense every day in fall camp -- it's definitely nice to see that hard work pay off. ... I only watch the offensive line, so it's good to see the guys work well together. But, you're still not perfect. There are still things to work on. You take the good with the bad and work on the bad."