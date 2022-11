There was a smile that came to the face of Logan Jones when he was asked about practicing outdoors in the snow on Tuesday. There was also a great story about how Jones and the offensive line were pelted with snowballs by the Hawkeye defensive line at the start of practice today.

Jones talks about the fun of practicing in the snow today for the first time and playing in cold weather, plus what he has seen from the Minnesota defense and the challenge that they will present on Saturday afternoon.