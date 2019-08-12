It’s an interesting quirk on Iowa’s defensive depth chart.

The player at No. 1 at right end is A.J. Epenesa, of course.

Behind him is Amani Jones, who is seven inches shorter and 36 pounds lighter than Epenesa. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker is OK with that.

“He can do his job right there,” Parker said about Jones at Friday’s media day.

Jones has been a linebacker throughout his Iowa career, but in a defense that has become one that finds hybrid fits throughout the lineup, Jones is going to be in a different role.

“Stand-up defensive end, whatever you want to call it,” Parker said.

Jones doesn’t quibble with the name of the position. Only one thing matters.

“It gets me on the field,” the senior from Chicago said, laughing.

What is says about him is he’s an extremely unselfish guy.



"He just wants to play football,” said defensive line coach Kelvin Bell. “If you put kids like that, who want to play, around me, I can’t have enough of him. He just loves football and I want to get him on the field. I could tell him, ‘Hey, go play nose tackle. ‘Great, coach that’s what I want to do.’”

Jones was the starter at middle linebacker last season, but that lasted for just the season opener against Northern Illinois. There were times when he tried to do too much, an eagerness that found him out of position.

The loss of his starting spot was something that Jones had to deal with throughout the season.

“It tested you mentally,” he said. “I don’t feel like I lost any pride in myself and what I can do. It tested my state of mind.

“How did I get through it? Hmmm, let’s see. I basically got through it by just keeping the same attitude I’ve been having. No matter how tough it is, whatever position I’m in, just keep doing what you’re doing. You will come out successful.”

It was a lesson learned.

“You only get one chance, make the best of it, be patient, and have a great attitude,” Jones said.

Jones has thrived on special teams in his career, and there was no question that there had to be some place on the defense for him to play a role.That spot is as an edge rusher.

“What he adds to us is an element of speed and explosiveness that we don’t have,” Bell said. “And I am including A.J. (Epenesa) in that. He is a freaking lightning bolt coming off the edge and he doesn’t even know what he’s doing yet. Fundamentally, we have to get him better there. With his position responsibilities, we have to get him better there. Like with A.J. last year, you don’t want to put a kid in a position where if there are other guys better then we don’t use him in that role. But, if he’s really good at rushing the passer, let’s make sure that when it’s passing time that he’s on the field.”

"I would have to say the role I’m playing right now, I’m playing a role in a different position,” Jones said. "It feels the same, just different things. But it is another education.I have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable."



Asked if this was a “second chance,” Jones said, “Oh yeah, for sure. But when I say, ‘one chance,’ I mean when you get it you take full advantage of it. Keep going with it. Do the best you can.”

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain early in spring practice that set him back a bit.

Which is why he smiled when he was asked if he was ready to get a new season going.

“I’m pumped, I’m super-ready,” he said. “Since last season ended, I’ve been ready. I want to prove myself to the team. Basically just try to earn my value again.”