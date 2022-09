Two games into becoming the starting center for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Logan Jones feels like he's making a lot of progress.



The sophomore admitted that he was very nervous in his first start against South Dakota State. The result was a less than stellar performance on the field. However, in his second start, Jones felt much more comfortable and began to relax and just play football. The result was progress towards becoming the center he hopes he can become.



Jones discusses his first two starter and the feedback he has been given, along with making calls along the line during pre-snap situations.