Jones on his move to center

This spring, Logan Jones made the move to center. Instead of running from the comparisons to Tyler Linderbaum, who also moved from defensive tackle to center, Jones has now officially switch jersey number to 65, which he wore in his Iowa career.



Jones discusses the move from defense to offense and the conversation with Kirk Ferentz that led to the switch. his visit with Linderbaum to get his blessing to take his old number and the advice the All American gave him, and the biggest challenges he has faced during this move.

