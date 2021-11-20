Jones sparks Hawkeye victory

It was only a matter of time. That's what Charlie Jones thought about when he was asked about whether he knew he was going to break a kickoff or punt return for a touchdown. It happened to a kickoff return and it was the jolt of energy that an Iowa team that trailed 10-0 at the time needed.



Following the victory, Jones discussed the fact that they saw something in film during the week that led the coaches to believe that they might be able to bust a big play on a kickoff return and how he got plenty of help on the play from his teammates, particularly fellow senior Henry Marchese, who had a key block on the play.

