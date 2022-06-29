Jordan Allen talks Iowa official visit

Defensive end Jordan Allen made his last official visit of the summer with a trip to Iowa City this past weekend. For the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Kansas native, who visited during spring practice in April, it was an opportunity to spend more time around the coaches and players at Iowa.

"I’ll say something that stood out to me the most is the bond that the coaches have together and the players have with their coaches," said Allen.

Allen's host was for the weekend was defensive Deontae Craig, who showed him around town, and the three-star prospect was also able to spend a lot of one-on-one time with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell.

"I was with Kevin Bell and he's great coach," Allen said. "His résumé is crazy, but even better he’s a great guy family man but also keeps it real."

After making official visits to Iowa, Iowa State, and Missouri in June, Allen plans to use the upcoming dead period in the month of July to further evaluate his options.

"What’s next for me is go into this dead period in July and hopefully make a decision sometime in August," said Allen.

A three-star prospect, Allen currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington, Kansas, Kansas State, Illinois, New Mexico State, and South Dakota.