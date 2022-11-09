After making official visits to Iowa and Notre Dame the past two weeks, multisport star Jordan Faison has decided to stick with the Fighting Irish. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Fort Lauderdale native, who verbally committed to the Notre Dame lacrosse program a year ago, will now be pursuing his dream of playing two sports in college.

"I took my official visit to Notre Dame for lacrosse this past weekend and spent Sunday with the football coaches," said Faison. "I met for an hour with Coach Stuckey and met for an hour with Coach Freeman. Coach Freeman laid out a plan for me to play both lacrosse and football, so I will be playing both sports at at Notre Dame."

A versatile quarterback, defensive back, and returner at Pine Crest High School, Faison has 1,581 yards rushing, 235 yards passing, and 29 touchdowns on offense this season to go along with 33 tackles and a pair of pick-sixes on defense and one punt return for a touchdown on special teams. That kind of playmaking ability earned a scholarship offer from the Iowa football program this fall, but the opportunity to play both sports at Notre Dame was too good to pass up.

"The feeling is unreal," Faison said. "Notre Dame feels like home and being able to have the opportunity to pursue my dream ever since I was little is truly amazing. A lot of pressure is off my shoulders and I cannot wait to get to work and inspire others that it is possible to do more than one sport."