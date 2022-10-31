After making an early commitment to the Notre Dame lacrosse program a year ago, it looked like Jordan Faison had chosen his path for college. But a standout senior season on the gridiron this fall has brought renewed college football interest including a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. This past weekend, the Iowa coaching staff invited the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Faison to campus for an official visit to learn more about the program.

"I had an awesome visit to Iowa this weekend," said Faison. "I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with Iowa overall as a university from the athletics to academics."

"After meeting with Coach Ferentz, Coach Copeland, and the head strength coach, I can see why they produce so many pro athletes," Faison said. "It’s all about the culture, the accountability, the discipline, and the nutrition."

A versatile quarterback, defensive back, and returner at Pine Crest High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Faison has 1,422 yards rushing, 210 yards passing, and 27 touchdowns on offense, 26 tackles and a pair of pick-sixes on defense, and one punt return for a touchdown on special teams. That kind of playmaking ability has the Iowa coaching staff projecting him at slot receiver and punt returner in college.

"I spent equal time with all of the coaches and left with the feeling that as long as I come in and do the work that I know I am capable of that I can see the field as a freshman," said Faison.

Along with the coaching staff, Faison was also able to spend time with the team at Iowa as well as the other recruits in town this past weekend.

"Koen Entringer was my host and I had a blast with the team," Faison said. "I was also able to hang out with Kamari Moulton, Arnold Barnes, Ismael Smith Flores, and Jarriett Buie, and we all got along very well."

Up next in Faison's recruitment will be an official visit to Notre Dame for lacrosse this weekend as he continues to weigh his options in both sports.

"I’m open to more offers and interest, but as of right now those are the top two," said Faison.