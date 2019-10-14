Highly sought after Class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Hancock was among the top visitors in Iowa City this past weekend. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Georgia native made the trip with his father, Kenneth, and friend Justin Bradford, and left town impressed with the Hawkeyes despite a 17-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday night.

"At first, I thought I wouldn’t expect much, but as soon as I stepped foot in Kinnick I knew it was a special place," said Hancock. "Even though it was a tough loss Saturday, I still left speechless and very impressed."

The trip also gave Hancock a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaches, who offered him a scholarship in early September.

"I talked to the head coach, the running backs coach, and the defense coordinator and defensive backs coach," Hancock said. "They told me that they need me in Iowa City and just how special Iowa is."

After watching former North Gwinnett teammate Tyler Goodson lead the Hawkeyes in rushing on Saturday, Hancock had a chance to talk to the true freshman about his experience at Iowa so far.

"After the game, we went out to eat and went over the game and the schemes of what Penn State did," said Hancock. "He has loved his time at Iowa and said it feels like home."

"It felt awesome seeing him run the ball," Hancock said. "It made me reminisce about his times in high school."

Currently, Hancock holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Penn State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Central Florida, among others. This fall, he plans to continue staying busy with game day visits as he researches his options and other potential schools as well.

"I will be at Penn State on October 19, then at the LSU-Alabama game, and I'm going to an Ohio State game too, just have to find out which one," said Hancock.