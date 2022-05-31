Jordan Kumm walking on at Iowa

Jordan Kumm is going to be a Hawkeye. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound wide receiver from Iowa Central Community College announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

"I took about three visits to Iowa and I just really loved the competitive nature that it brings," said Kumm. "I got to create a really good relationship with Coach Copeland and I love how he coaches the receivers at the practices that I attended. I felt like Iowa would be a really good fit for me given the opportunity to come and everything felt right being at Iowa."

"Also, I have a couple former teammates that are a part of the team and they really love it there," Kumm said.

An Ankeny native, Kumm played high school football with Brody Brecht and has trained with Gavin Williams and Xavier Nwankpa in the Des Moines area.

This past season at Iowa Central, Kumm had 29 catches for 380 yards and 19 punt returns for 166 yards and one touchdown for the Tritons. He will arrive in Iowa City on June 12 with three years of eligiblity remaining plus a redshirt year available.

"It’s a great feeling," said Kumm. "I’m just ready to be a Hawkeye and can’t wait to get to work."