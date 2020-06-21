HawkeyeReport - Jordan Oladokun back in the fold for the Hawkeyes

Cornerback Jordan Oladokun is back in the fold for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After decommitting in early May, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tampa native announced today that he is sticking with his original decision and will attend the University of Iowa.

A three-star prospect, Oladokun narrowed his options down to four finalists, which were Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. Other scholarship offers during the recruiting process include Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Cincinnati, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Syracuse, South Florida, and Marshall, among others.

Overall, Oladokun is commitment No. 17 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Joe Labas, Jeremiah Pittman, Keagan Johnson, Brody Brecht, Arland Bruce, David Davidkov, Beau Stephens, Max Llewellyn, Cooper DeJean, Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.