HawkeyeReport - Jordan Oladokun back in the fold for the Hawkeyes

Jordan Oladokun back in the fold for the Hawkeyes
Cornerback Jordan Oladokun is back in the fold for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After decommitting in early May, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tampa native announced today that he is sticking with his original decision and will attend the University of Iowa.
A three-star prospect, Oladokun narrowed his options down to four finalists, which were Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. Other scholarship offers during the recruiting process include Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Cincinnati, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Syracuse, South Florida, and Marshall, among others.
Overall, Oladokun is commitment No. 17 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Joe Labas, Jeremiah Pittman, Keagan Johnson, Brody Brecht, Arland Bruce, David Davidkov, Beau Stephens, Max Llewellyn, Cooper DeJean, Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.
IVE BEEN CHASING MY DREAM SINCE 02’ #SWARM21 #F2H COMMITTED🐤 pic.twitter.com/mc5l7gHG8A— Jordan Oladokun (@JordanOladokun) June 21, 2020
As a junior, Oladokun finished the season with 20 tackles and two interceptions on defense to go along with 28 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns on offense and had 380 return yards and a touchdown on special teams as well.
See highlights from Oladokun's junior year at Gaither High School in the video below.