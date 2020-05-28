HawkeyeReport - Jordan Oladokun sets decision date

Cornerback Jordan Oladokun is now eyeing a June decision. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tampa native announced today that he will be making his commitment on June 21.

On May 8, Oladokun reopened his recruiting after originally committing to Iowa, as he wanted to make sure he was not rushing into anything. With the recruiting dead period now extended to July 31, Oladokun has not been able to make any college visits this spring, but has been doing virtual visits with several schools.

Last week, the three-star prospect named a top four of Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. Other scholarship offers during the recruiting process include Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Cincinnati, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Syracuse, South Florida, and Marshall, among others.