West Lyon offensive tackle Jordan Ver Meer was in Iowa City for their first junior day of the off-season and left enjoying two portions of the trip most.

“Meeting with all the coaches and seeing the facilities," said Ver Meer. "The more you’re around the coaches, the more you understand them as a person and a coach. The facilities stood out because they are top of the line facilities.”

Ver Meer was able to continue to develop a better feel for what it would be like to suit up for the Hawkeyes.

“First was check-in and lunch," Ver Meer said. "After that, we split into groups and got tours of the facilities. Then Coach Doyle talked about the strength and conditioning program. Once we were done talking to Coach Doyle, there was a player panel and we could ask them questions. After that, we went to position meetings and learned more about the coaches. That was it.”

The bond between Ver Meer and the coaches is something that is growing every time he visits.

“(I talked to) Coach Woods and Coach Polasek," he said. "The conversations were really good.”

Ver Meer heard good things about his game from the staff along with an area that he is focused to get better at.

“Yes, they said they like my toughness and I need to work on my foot work," said Ver Meer. "That’s about it.”

The Iowa program as a whole is one that Ver Meer likes overall.

“I feel great about the program as a whole," Ver Meer said. "It was great to get back down there and see the coaching staff.”

Ver Meer will be headed to another in-state program early next month.

“Iowa State on March 7th.”

The Hawkeyes were among a group of colleges that have paid Ver Meer a visit at his high school this winter.

“NDSU, UNI, Southwest Missouri State, and Iowa.”